Cincinnati Bengals plan to spend up to $120 million to for improvements to Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals say they plan to invest as much as $120 million for upgrades to Paycor Stadium. The improvements are necessary to demonstrate the team’s commitment to staying in Cincinnati and remaining competitive with the rest of the NFL. The work includes improvements to video and audio systems, renovations to suites and club lounges, concession upgrades and beautification projects. Other recent projects have included an indoor practice facility, new locker room, an overhauled training room and other stadium improvements.

