Cincinnati Bengals looking for more scoring from Joe Burrow and the offense following bye week

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have surprised a lot of people by opening the season 3-3 — and not in a good way. The Bengals were expected to make a deep run into the playoffs. But a team that is fortunate to be at .500 at the bye week hasn’t dazzled anyone. Joe Burrow has battled a calf injury that limited his mobility, but the blame can’t all be heaped on the NFL’s highest-paid player, who didn’t get to practice until the week before the season started.

