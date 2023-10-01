Cincinnati beats Toronto 3-2 to clinch the Supporters’ Shield title

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals in a seven-minute span, Aaron Boupendza added a game-winner in the 72nd minute and Cincinnati beat Toronto 3-2 on Saturday to clinch the Supporters’ Shield title. Cincinnati (19-4-8) has won six of its last seven matches against Toronto, including the last four in a row after losing each of the first three meetings between the sides. It’s the first time Cincinnati has won four straight regular-season matches against a single opponent in club history. Toronto (4-16-11) has lost 14 of its last 15 matches in all competitions, including the last four in a row. Jonathan Osorio scored two goals five-minutes apart late in the first half for Toronto. Both teams play again on Wednesday.

