Cincinnati Bearcats defensive star Dontay Corleone is out indefinitely with blood clots in his lungs

CINCINNATI (AP) — University if Cincinnati’s star defensive lineman Dontay Corleone is out indefinitely while being treated for blood clots in his lungs. Corleone, a 6-foot-2, 320-pound junior defensive tackle and NFL prospect, was hospitalized June 14 after complaining of chest discomfort and shortness of breath. He is home recovering with no timetable for his return to the team. The Bearcats’ best defensive player has accounted for 83 tackles, 12 for a loss, in 23 games while emerging as a team leader. Cincinnati finished 3-9 in 2023, its first season in the Big 12.

