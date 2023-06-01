Cincinnati baseball coach Scott Googins resigns 2 weeks after staffers fired amid NCAA investigation

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati baseball coach Scott Googins has resigned, two weeks after two members of his staff were dismissed following an investigation into possible NCAA violations. Googins was 143-156 in six seasons with the Bearcats, including one American Athletic Conference title and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019. The Bearcats finished 24-33 this season. Last week, Cincinnati announced assistant coach Kyle Sprague and director of operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties on May 17, about a week after the school opened an investigation into potential violations of NCAA rules.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.