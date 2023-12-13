Cignetti hoping for smooth transition to Indiana after hiring seven assistants from James Madison

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — New Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has hired seven assistant coaches and all of his coordinators from his previous staff at James Madison. Those following Cignetti include defensive coordinator-linebackers coach Bryant Haines, offensive coordinator-receivers coach Mike Shanahan, special teams coordinator-tight ends coach Grant Cain and co-offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri. The others are defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz, running backs coach John Miller, defensive ends coach Buddha Williams and strength and conditioning coach Derek Owings. Cignetti also kept Hoosiers run game coordinator and offensive line coach Bob Bostad.

