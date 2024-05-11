Chytil sidelined for Game 4 of Rangers’ 2nd-round series against Hurricanes

By The Associated Press
New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) works between Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and right wing Stefan Noesen (23) for the puck during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil was ruled out for Saturday’s playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes. That comes one game after his first action since November due to a head injury that at one point had him ruled out for the season. Chytil didn’t participate in a morning skate due to what coach Peter Laviolette told reporters was an unspecified illness. The 24-year-old Chytil played just 10 regular-season games before facing suspected concussion issues. The Rangers are up 3-0 in the second-round playoff series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.