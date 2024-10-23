Chytil scores twice, surging New York Rangers rout Montreal Canadiens 7-2

MONTREAL (AP) — The New York Rangers scored on their first two shots on goal and cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Filip Chytil led the Rangers with two goals, both on the power play. Mika Zibanejad, Jonny Brodzinski, Reilly Smith and Braden Schneider scored the other New York goals. Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots for the win.

Nick Suzuki scored twice for the Canadiens. They were his first goals of the season.

Sam Montembeault started in goal for Montreal but was replaced by Cayden Primeau after giving up four goals on 10 shots. Primeau made 32 saves in relief.

Montreal held the NHL’s scoring leader Artemi Panarin to an assist but the Rangers — who have yet to suffer a regulation loss this season — displayed their superior depth.

The Canadiens were unable to compensate for the absence of Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle, who are both sidelined by upper-body injuries.

This game was effectively over when Zibanejad opened the scoring at the 54-second mark and Brodzinski made it 2-0 at 2:05.

Montembeault was pulled after Chytil scored a power-play goal to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead 11:05 into the game.

The Rangers host the Panthers on Thursday. The Canadiens host the Blues on Saturday.

