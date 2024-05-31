Chytil back in lineup for Rangers in Game 5, Panthers make no changes

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers made the only lineup change for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference final against the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden. Forward Filip Chytil was in and Blake Wheeler was out. Chytil, who missed most of the season with what is believed to have been a concussion, played in the first three games of the series. He was rested in Game 4 and Wheeler played for the first time since breaking a leg in February. The Panthers used the same lineup they did in Game 4 in tying the seried at 2-all.

