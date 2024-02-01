Churchill Downs moves Kentucky Derby post draw ahead one week before historic 150th running on May 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs will move the post draws for the 150th Kentucky Derby and Oaks to one full week before horse racing’s marquee event on May 4, a switch intended to provide better handicapping information for bettors and have entries on site earlier. Draws for the 20-horse Derby and 14-filly Kentucky Oaks, run the day before, had been held on the preceding Monday the past two years. The draw’s move is also the same day entries are required to be on the grounds ahead of the $5 million, Grade 1 thoroughbred race for 3-year-olds.

