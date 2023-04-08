Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stuns Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Samuel Chukwueze has upstaged Vinícius Júnior by scoring twice in an outstanding performance by the Villarreal forward to lead its 3-2 comeback win at Real Madrid in the Spanish league. The Nigeria international canceled out a sixth-minute own goal by teammate Paul Torres when he scored in the 39th. Vinícius put Madrid back in front after he eluded a pack of defenders. But Chukwueze made a pass that led to José Morales’ equalizer in the 70th. He then struck the 80th-minute winner. Madrid’s first home loss in the domestic league comes four days before it hosts Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals. Barcelona can move 15 points clear of second-placed Madrid if the leader beats Girona on Monday.

