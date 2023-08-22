Chukwuemeka undergoes knee surgery early in his breakthrough season at Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea says midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery on a left knee injury he sustained in the loss to West Ham in the Premier League. Chelsea hasn’t put a timeframe on the likely return of the 19-year-old Chukwuemeka. He has just broken into the team a year after joining from Aston Villa. Chukwuemeka started against Liverpool on the opening weekend and scored his first goal for Chelsea in the first half at West Ham. He went off injured in the 45th minute.

