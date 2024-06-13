‘Chucky Mania’ hits San Diego as Lozano expresses desire to win titles for MLS expansion team

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mexican soccer star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was formally introduced as the first designated player of the Major League Soccer expansion team San Diego FC. The club will begin play next season. Lozano says his goal is to bring championships to San Diego. A packed news conference in a lounge at Snapdragon Stadium was the first stop of the day for Lozano and his family. The club was hosting a “Chucky Mania” public introduction Thursday evening that was expected to draw up to 10,000 fans to a concert shell on San Diego Bay.

