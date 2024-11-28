Chucky Hepburn scores 17 in second half, 10 in OT to finish with 32 as Louisville beat West Virginia

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Chucky Hepburn scored 17 in the second half and 10 in overtime to finish with a career-high 32 points as Louisville beat West Virginia 79-70 in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals. Louisville (5-1) plays the winner of the game between Oklahoma and No. 23 Arizona for the tournament championship on Friday. Hepburn converted a three-point play with 2:30 remaining in overtime that gave Tucker DeVries his fifth foul. West Virginia turned it over and Kasean Pryor raced for a fast-break layup and a 72-67 lead. West Virginia forced Louisville into a tough shot in the lane in the closing seconds and went the other way but Toby Okani’s pass to Sencire Harris went out of bounds with 33.7 left. Louisville went 5 of 6 at the line from there.

