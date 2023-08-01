Chuck Howley of the Cowboys is the only Super Bowl MVP from a losing team. Now he’s a Hall of Famer

DALLAS (AP) — The only player from a losing team to win Super Bowl MVP is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley is a senior choice in the class of 2023. That category is for players who have been retired at least 25 years. Howley had two interceptions and a forced fumble when Dallas lost to Baltimore 16-13 in Super Bowl 5. Howley had another pick and a fumble recovery a year later when the Cowboys finally broke through for their first championship. Roger Staubach was the MVP in that 24-3 win over Miami. Howley was a five-time All-Pro in 13 seasons with the Cowboys.

