Chuba Hubbard runs for 2 TDs, Young leads winning drive as Panthers beat Saints 23-22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — For the first time in 20 career NFL starts, Bryce Young lined up in the victory formation to take a snap to close out a Carolina Panthers win.

“In the moment of it, you don’t think about, but looking back on it it’s a good thing,” Young said with a smile.

The wins have been few and far between for Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft who has endured a rocky start to his NFL career, including losing 17 of his first 19 starts and getting benched for veteran Andy Dalton earlier this season after two unimpressive outings.

But Young came up big Sunday.

He completed 16 of 26 passes for 171 yards a touchdown and led a winning TD drive as the Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints 23-22 to snap a five-game losing streak.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rusty Jones

Chuba Hubbard ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead 16-yard scoring burst with 2:18 remaining as Carolina beat New Orleans for the first time in the Young era.

Hubbard called it a big win for Young and praised him for his perseverance.

“All of the adversity he has had to deal with, he has handled it great,” Hubbard said. “He has stayed a leader and been a great teammate and kept working. For him to get this and play as well as he did, he deserves it.”

Despite the win, coach Dave Canales would not commit to Young as his starter next Sunday against the New York Giants in Munich.

The Panthers (2-7) got big games from a pair of rookies as tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders caught four passes for 87 yards and wide receiver Xavier Legette hauled in his fourth touchdown of the season as well as a huge 26-yard catch on the winning drive to avenge an embarrassing 47-10 Week 1 loss to their division foes.

Alvin Kamara ran for 155 yards on 29 carries and caught six passes for 60 yards for the Saints (2-7), who have lost seven straight games under embattled coach Dennis Allen.

Derek Carr struggled in his return to action after missing the last three games with an oblique injury, finishing 18 of 31 for 236 yards with one touchdown pass.

It didn’t help that Saints receiving leader Chris Olave left with a concussion in the first quarter. He was taken to the hospital for observation before being discharged to return home with the team. Olave took a hard hit from Panthers safety Xavier Woods while trying to make a catch over the middle. He had the use of all of his extremities, according to the team.

The Saints started the season 2-0, but things have gone downhill since.

“I’m hurting right now,” Allen said. “I’m hurting for our city, for our organization and these guys in the locker room. They put their heart and soul into it. To keep coming out on the negative end is quite challenging.”

No one knows that better than the Panthers, who have the NFL’s worst record since 2018. But on this day the Panthers would not be denied.

With Carolina down by five and facing a third-and-10, Young found Legette over the middle for a 26-yard strike on the go-ahead drive. Demario Davis was flagged for pass interference on the next throw to Sanders. giving the Panthers another first down.

Hubbard then ripped up the middle for his second score of the game.

The Canadian-born running back said he never thought about taking a knee before the end zone to run more time off the clock.

“I felt like based off the offense and defense we played complementary ball,” Hubbard said. “I had a feeling we were going to get a good stop on defense.”

The Panthers didn’t make it easy on themselves though as Young was flagged for delay of game and then sacked on the ensuing two-point conversion, keeping it a one-point game.

The Saints needing only a field goal to win, started at the 20 but didn’t get far. The Panthers defense stiffened, with Jadeveon Clowney making a big sack on second down. Dane Jackson then broke up a Carr’s fourth-and-four pass along the left sideline to Cedrick Wilson to seal it.

“The guys had a finish mentality,” Canales said. “It was back and forth for a while there, but for our guys to play their calls and execute the way we want them to execute and make plays, the guys have to proud of that. I can’t be more fired up.”

Injuries

Saints: Along with Olave, center Lucas Patrick left in the second half with a calf injury.

Panthers: Legette returned from a hand injury to finish the game.

Up next

Saints: Host Falcons next Sunday.

Panthers: Travel to Munich to face the New York Giants on Sunday.

___

NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.