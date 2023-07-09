Chú, Yeimar lead Sounders to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda leaves the field after receiving a red card for his second yellow card, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Léo Chú scored two second-half goals and Yeimar Gomez Andrade delivered the winner in stoppage time to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Seattle (10-7-5) snapped its first two-game skid against Vancouver (6-7-7) since 2014. The Whitecaps have never beaten the Sounders three straight times. Vancouver posted just three victories in 24 match-ups against the Sounders in between the two-match win streaks.

