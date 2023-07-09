Chú, Yeimar lead Sounders to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Léo Chú scored two second-half goals and Yeimar Gomez Andrade delivered the winner in stoppage time to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Seattle (10-7-5) snapped its first two-game skid against Vancouver (6-7-7) since 2014. The Whitecaps have never beaten the Sounders three straight times. Vancouver posted just three victories in 24 match-ups against the Sounders in between the two-match win streaks.

