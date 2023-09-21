Chú, Rusnák propel Sounders to 2-1 victory over Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Léo Chú scored a first-half goal, Albert Rusnák added an insurance score in the second half and the Seattle Sounders defeated the Colorado Rapids 2-1. Chú found the net when he took a pass from João Paulo in the 34th minute and scored for a fifth time this season. Seattle (12-9-9) stretched its lead to 2-0 in the 56th minute on a goal by Albert Rusnák. Cristian Roldan picked up an assist on Rusnák’s fourth netter of the campaign. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei missed a chance at his league-leading 12th clean sheet of the season when Cole Bassett scored for the fourth time this season, unassisted in the 80th minute. Frei finished with one save. Marko Ilic had one save in his eighth start of the season for Colorado (4-14-10).

