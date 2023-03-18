Christopher Newport beats Mount Union for first D-III title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Barber scored 25 points — including a driving layup as time expired — and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jahn Hines scored 18 points and Christopher Newport beat Mount Union 74-72 to win the first NCAA Division III championship in program history. The Captains ended their season with a 15-game win streak, dating to a 64-59 loss to then-No. 2 Randolph-Macon College — the defending national champion — on Jan. 11. Christian Parker scored inside to make it 72-all with 4.2 seconds left but Barber took the inbounds pass, calmy worked the ball up the court and drove the right side of the lane before he kissed a contested buzzer-beater off the glass. Parker scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Purple Raiders.

