Christopher Eubanks, Jordan Thompson roll into round of 16 at Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — Christopher Eubanks and Jordan Thompson have rolled to straight-set victories to reach the round of 16 at the Dallas Open. Eubanks, the fifth-seeded American, and No. 6 seed Thompson of Australia were the highest seeds to play first-round matches in the event at SMU. Eubanks beat qualifier Steve Johnson of the U.S. 6-1, 6-4, while Thompson won 33 of 38 points on his serve in a 6-3, 6-1 victory over American Adam Neff.

