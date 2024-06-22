Christopher Bell stays undefeated in NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire with 4th straight win

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Christopher Bell used a three-wide, last-lap pass on Saturday to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race for the fourth straight time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 29-year-old Bell remained undefeated at New Hampshire in the Xfinity Series and scored another win for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 20 Toyota. Sheldon Creed was second and Cole Custer third. Creed has two runner-up finishes this season and 10 overall in the Xfinity Series without a win in 86 career races. He’s tied with Dale Jarrett and Daniel Hemric for most second-place finishes before a victory.

