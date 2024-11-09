Christopher Bell says NASCAR robbed him of spot in Cup Series championship through race manipulation

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christopher Bell believes NASCAR cheated him out of a shot at the Cup Series title when he was punished for reacting to race manipulation in the final playoff qualifying race. Bell moved out of fellow Toyota driver Bubba Wallace’s way last Sunday because Wallace had an allegedly flat tire. That caused him to hit the wall on the final lap at Martinsville Speedway and he rode it a bit for momentum in a move that was banned after the 2022 season. It took NASCAR nearly 30 minutes after the race to decide if Bell had committed a safety violation and if he or William Byron was going to receive the final spot in the finale. Byron got the spot.

