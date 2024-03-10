Christmas, Napper power Longwood past UNC Asheville for NCAA Tournament berth

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Michael Christmas scored 18 points, Walyn Napper approached triple-double territory and fifth-seeded Longwood defeated No. 2 UNC Asheville 85-59 to win the Big South Conference Tournament. The victory sends the Lancers to the NCAA Tournament for the second time. They also qualified in 2022. After scoring 42 points in the first half, the Lancers kept it going after halftime. They pushed their lead to 25 points within the first four minutes and they led by at least 25 throughout the final nine minutes. They shot 59.6% for the game, with 7 of 13 from 3-point distance, and were a solid 16 of 23 from the free-throw line. Napper had 10 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Drew Pember led UNC Asheville with 14 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.