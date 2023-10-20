Christine Sinclair, the all-time international goal-scorer, is retiring from Canada’s national team

The top goal scorer in international soccer has announced that she will retire from the Canadian national team at the end of this season. Christine Sinclair announced her decision on Instagram in a video that showed a pair of cleats hanging in the breeze on a goal. Sinclair has scored 190 international goals, most among both men and women, since she made her national team debut in 2000. She is among just five players to appear in six Women’s World Cups, and one of just three players to score in five. But a title in soccer’s biggest tournament eluded her.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.