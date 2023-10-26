Christine Sinclair says friends and family convinced her to play out the year with Canada

Christine Sinclair thought she’d quietly retire from the Canadian national team after helping the squad qualify for next summer’s Paris Olympics. Clearly that wasn’t happening for international soccer’s all-time leading scorer. The team will get two more friendlies this year, both against Australia, in Sinclair’s native British Columbia. The first will be played in Langford on Dec. 1 before her formal send-off match at BC Place on Dec. 5.

