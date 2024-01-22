Christine Sinclair re-signed by the Thorns for another season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Christine Sinclair, the world’s top international goal scorer among both women and men, will play one more season for her club team, the Portland Thorns. The team announced Monday it had signed the free agent forward to a one-year deal. Sinclair, 40, is one of just three active players in the National Women’s Soccer League who have played for the same team since the league launched in 2013. She leads the Thorns with 62 goals — third most in league history — in 176 appearances over 11 seasons.

