Christine Sinclair announces she’ll retire from pro soccer at the end of the NWSL season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Christine Sinclair, one of the founding players for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League, announced on Friday that she retiring from the game. Sinclair will finish out the season with the Thorns. Portland plans to honor her before the final regular season home game on Nov. 1. The 41-year-old Sinclair retired from the Canadian national team last year, finishing her international career as the world’s top goal scorer among both women and men with 190 goals.

