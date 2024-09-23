Christine Bumstead once took Panthers coach Paul Maurice hunting. And her coaching career took off

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers brought a female coach in for training camp to help out for a few days. Christine Bumstead says those days made her a better coach. She got to know Panthers coach Paul Maurice through her father and a hunting trip a few years ago. Maurice has raved about Bumstead ever since and she was on the Panthers’ bench for a preseason game on Sunday. It was a big moment for Bumstead, who is part of an NHL program designed to give more opportunities for women who want to coach the game.

