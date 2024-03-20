Christian Wood has arthroscopic knee surgery in Los Angeles Lakers’ latest injury setback

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Lakers big man Christian Wood had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the latest injury setback for Los Angeles’ depth players. The Lakers provided no time frame for Wood’s recovery from the procedure, which was performed Tuesday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. But the injury seems highly likely to sideline Wood for at least the rest of the regular season. The Lakers already are playing without veterans Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, eroding the depth of what once looked like a solid roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

