Christian Washington rushes for 2 TDs and the Coastal Carolina defense locks down Temple 28-20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Vasko passed for 103 yards and a touchdown, and carried 16 times for 92 yards to help Coastal Carolina beat Temple 28-20. Christian Washington rushed for a 15-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to open the scoring and Xamarion Gordon returned an interception for a 29-yard touchdown less than a minute later for a 14-0 lead. Deamontae Diggs deflected the pass that Gordon caught near the line of scrimmage and went untouched into the end zone. Shane Bruce added another defensive turnover when he secured a loose ball that Emmanuel Johnson knocked out of the hands Temple QB Evan Simon. Two plays later, Vasko’s lone touchdown pass went for 15 yards to Cameron Wright to make it 21-10.

