Christian Ramírez and Diego Rossi each score as Crew beat Nashville 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Christian Ramírez and Diego Rossi each scored a goal to help the Columbus Crew beat Nashville SC 2-0. Juan “Cucho” Hernández lofted a perfectly-placed entry to Ramírez, who headed home the finish from point-blank range to give Columbus a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. Rossi slipped behind the defense and ran onto a through ball played by Yaw Yeboah before rolling a shot into the net to make it 2-0 in the 65th. Columbus (10-3-6) has won three consecutive games by a combined score of 11-1. The Crew had 58% possession and outshot Nashville 20-8, including 7-3 on target. Patrick Schulte had three saves for Columbus. Joe Willis stopped five shots for Nashville. Kickoff was delayed more than 2 hours due to inclement weather in the area.

