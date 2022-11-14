Christian Pulisic to wear No. 10 for US at World Cup

FILE - U.S. forward Christian Pulisic, right, hands the ball to Haji Wright (19) prior to a penalty kick during the second half of the team' international friendly soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson made the United States’ World Cup roster. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, FIle)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

Christian Pulisic will wear No. 10 for the United States at the World Cup and goalkeeper Matt Turner will wear No. 1. The U.S. team announced jersey numbers, a week before the Americans play Wales at Al Rayyan, Qatar, in their first World Cup match since 2014. DeAndre Yedlin, the only holdover from the roster eight years ago, will wear No. 22 instead of No. 2. Twenty-two of the 26 players were in Qatar ahead of Monday’s training, with Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Haji Wright due later in the day following scheduled Sunday league matches with their European clubs.

