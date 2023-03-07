Christian Pulisic returns from 2-month injury layoff

LONDON (AP) — American midfielder Christian Pulisic returned from a two-month injury layoff, entering in the 83rd minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund that advanced the London team to the Champions League quarterdinals. The 24-year-old had not played since injuring his right knee during a tackle by Manchester City defender John Stones in a Premier League match on Jan. 5. American midfielder Gio Reyna entered in the fifth minute for Dortmund after Julian Brandt was injured. Chelsea, the 2021 champion, advanced on 2-1 aggregate and reached the quarterfinals for the third straight year.

