Christian McCaffrey’s season ‘potentially’ over after knee injury in 49ers’ loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury that coach Kyle Shanahan described as “potentially” season-ending in the 49ers’ 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Shanahan said McCaffrey is believed to have injured his posterior cruciate ligament, which connects the thigh bone to the shin. He said he had no timetable for McCaffrey’s return but acknowledged the All-Pro’s season could be over.

“I’m not exactly sure yet. I think PCL is usually a couple weeks, but I’m not exactly sure yet,” Shanahan said.

It’s the latest setback in a frustrating season for the 2023 offensive player of the year, who missed the Niners’ first eight games with Achilles tendinitis and has not been his usual explosive self since returning.

McCaffrey stepped awkwardly on a sweep to the left on a snow-slicked field and went down almost immediately for a 5-yard loss. He went to the sideline and was examined in the medical tent before limping toward the locker room. The Niners announced before the start of the third quarter that he would not return.

McCaffrey’s 19-yard run in the first quarter was his longest of the season, and he had seven carries for 53 yards and two catches for 14 yards before getting hurt.

San Francisco also ruled out defensive lineman Kevin Givens with a chest injury, and linebacker Fred Warner left the game briefly with cramps before returning.

