Christian McCaffrey returns to practice for the 49ers from Achilles tendon injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice for the first time in nearly two months as he hopes to return from an Achilles tendon injury for the second half of the season. The Niners opened the practice window for McCaffrey, giving the team a three-week window to activate him from injured reserve. McCaffrey took part in a brief practice as San Francisco returned from a bye week and could play on Sunday against Tampa Bay if all goes well at practice this week.

