Christian McCaffrey picked as the top running back in the AP’s NFL Top 5 rankings

Christian McCaffrey was the most productive player by far last season on a San Francisco offense filled with playmakers when he became the 12th player ever to top 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 20 TDs in the same season. That performance has helped the 49ers star score the honor of being voted the top running back in the league by The Associated Press. McCaffrey got seven of eight first-place votes from a panel of AP Pro Football Writers. Derrick Henry got one first-place vote and came in second. Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson rounded out the top five.

