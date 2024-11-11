Christian McCaffrey happy to be back on field and making plays to help 49ers win in his season debut

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Christian McCaffery felt good physically. He’ll wait until he has a chance to watch some tape before deciding how good he looked in his 2024 debut. The San Francisco running back returned to the lineup after missing the first eight games of the season, rushing for 39 yards on 13 carries and catching six passes for 68 yards in the 49ers’ 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.