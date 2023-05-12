Christian Lundgaard claims 1st career pole at Indianapolis Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Danish driver Christian Lundgaard has won his first IndyCar pole. He will have the top starting spot for Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix. Last season’s rookie of the year posted a lap of 1 minute, 9.3321 seconds on the 14-turn road course. It’s the first time Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has won a pole this season. Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist will start second and Alex Palou of Spain will start third.

