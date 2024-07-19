Christian Lundgaard back at Exhibition Place with IndyCar’s new hybrid powertrain

TORONTO (AP) — Christian Lundgaard is back at Exhibition Place a year after racing to his first IndyCar victory on the Toronto street course. The race Sunday will be the first street event for the hybrid powertrains introduced two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio. Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing leads the season standings. Three-time Toronto champion Will Power is coming off a victory last week in Iowa on an oval. Qualifying was set for Saturday to determine the starting order for the 85-lap race. In the opening practice session Friday, Colton Herta of Andretti Global had the fastest lap at 1:01.8906, followed by Palou at 1:02.0804. Lundgaard was 12th at 1:02.6594.

