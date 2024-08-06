Christian Kukuk wins equestrian individual jumping title for dominant Germany at Paris Olympics

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Christian Kukuk had a faultless round to win the individual jumping title at the Paris Olympics and increase Germany’s equestrian medal haul. It was the first Olympic medal of the 34-year-old Kukuk’s career. He was the first to go in the jump-off final and went all clear on Checker 47 in 38.34 seconds. Steve Guerdat of Switzerland, the 2012 Olympic champion, took silver, and Dutchman Maikel van der Vleuten finished with the bronze. They were slower than Kukuk and both clipped a fence. Germany completed equestrian events at the Paris Games with four gold medals and a silver.

