Christian Horner with Red Bull team at start of F1 testing in Bahrain despite ongoing investigation

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Team principal Christian Horner was with Red Bull as Formula 1 preseason testing began even as he faces an ongoing investigation by the team’s parent company into an alleged claim of misconduct. Horner was in the team garage alongside car designer Adrian Newey as Max Verstappen drove the team’s new car at the start of the Dutch driver’s campaign for a fourth consecutive world title. The Red Bull parent company said Feb. 5 it was investigating allegations of misconduct toward a team employee. Horner denies any wrongdoing and has continued in his role as team principal during the investigation.

