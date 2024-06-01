Christian Gordon, Brian Curley combine on 3-hitter in VCU’s 1-0 win over Wake Forest in regionals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Christian Gordon allowed two hits and struck out 13 in 7 2/3 innings and Cooper Benzin’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning was the only run of the game in VCU’s 1-0 win over Wake Forest in the NCAA Greenville Regional. The No. 3 regional seed Rams will play No. 4 regional seed Evansville in a winner’s bracket game Saturday. Wake Forest and East Carolina meet in an elimination game. Gordon recorded his career highs for strikeouts and innings. Brian Curley gave up one hit in the final 1 1/3 innings for his third save.

