Christian Benteke signs contract extension that keeps him with D.C. United through at least 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United has signed two-time MLS All-Star Christian Benteke to a contract extension through 2025 with an option in 2026. Benteke has been one of Major League Soccer’s top offensive players since he joined the team in 2022. His 17 goals in 22 matches are tied for the league lead, and he’s the eighth player in club history to record consecutive seasons with at least 10 goals. The 33-year-old Belgian has 34 goals and eight assists in 66 matches across all competitions since signing with D.C. United following 10 seasons in the English Premier League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.