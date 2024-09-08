Christian Benteke, Gabriel Pirani lead DC United to 2-1 victory over Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Benteke and Gabriel Pirani scored three minutes apart in the first half to spark D.C. United to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Benteke gave DC United (8-12-8) the lead in the 26th minute with his league-leading 18th goal of the season. Pirani found the net for the fourth time this season for a two-goal lead. Mateusz Klich had assists on both goals, giving him 10 this season. Pedro Santos collected his fourth assist on Benteke’s goal. Chicago pulled within a goal in the 54th minute when defender Andrew Gutman found the net for the first time this season — unassisted.

