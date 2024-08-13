Christian Barmore watches joint practice between Pats and Eagles as he recovers from blood clots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Two weeks after getting diagnosed with blood clots, Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore was a spectator for Tuesday’s joint practice between New England and the Philadelphia Eagles. It was an encouraging sign for the 25-year-old, who was evaluated and treated at a Massachusetts hospital. Patriots center David Andrews can relate to what Barmore has been dealing with. Andrews missed the entire 2019 season because of blood clots in his lungs. “It was good to see him. I remember going through all that stuff. I think it’s good for him to be around the guys. He’s probably missed it,” Andrews said.

