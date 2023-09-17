Chriss, Kibodi help Louisiana build big 2nd-quarter lead, cruise past UAB 41-21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Zeon Chriss accounted for three touchdowns, Jacob Kibodi ran for 108 yards and a score as Louisiana beat UAB 41-21. Chriss was 14-of-20 passing for 174 yards with a touchdown pass. He added 103 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown runs. Kibodi opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, and Chriss added touchdown runs for 80 and 6 yards as the Ragin Cajuns (2-1) built a 24-0 halftime lead. UAB (1-2) scored all three of its touchdowns inside the last five minutes of the game.

