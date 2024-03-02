Chris Youngblood scores 17, No. 25 South Florida beats Charlotte to 76-61 for 14th straight victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Youngblood scored 17 points, Kasean Pryor had 16 points and nine rebounds, and 25th-ranked South Florida defeated Charlotte 76-61 on Saturday for its 14th consecutive victory. Selton Miguel chipped in with 13 points for the Bulls, who’ve not lost since Jan. 7 and entered the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history earlier this week. Lu’Cye Patterson had 17 points for Charlotte, which had its eight-game home win streak snapped.

