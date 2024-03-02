Chris Youngblood scores 17, No. 25 South Florida beats Charlotte to 76-61 for 14th straight victory

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
South Florida forward Kasean Pryor drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Charlotte on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Kelley]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Youngblood scored 17 points, Kasean Pryor had 16 points and nine rebounds, and 25th-ranked South Florida defeated Charlotte 76-61 on Saturday for its 14th consecutive victory. Selton Miguel chipped in with 13 points for the Bulls, who’ve not lost since Jan. 7 and entered the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history earlier this week. Lu’Cye Patterson had 17 points for Charlotte, which had its eight-game home win streak snapped.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.