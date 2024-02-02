Chris Shula, the grandson of Don Shula, will be the Rams’ new defensive coordinator, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says Chris Shula will be the Los Angeles Rams’ new defensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not yet announced the move. Chris Shula is the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He replaces Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who was hired as the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach. Chris Shula has been an assistant to Sean McVay during his entire tenure with the Rams beginning in 2017.

