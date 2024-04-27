Chris Sale sailing along for first-place Braves, hoping for injury-free season

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale is hesitant to discuss how good he’s feeling after another strong start for the Atlanta Braves. That’s understandable. Sale doesn’t want to jinx himself after all the injuries he endured with the Boston Red Sox. Once one of the game’s most dominant starters, Sale managed just 31 starts over the past four seasons, spending far more time in the training room than he did on the mound. Desperate for starting pitching, the Braves decided to take a chance on the 35-year-old left-hander, acquiring him from the Red Sox in late December for prospect Vaughn Grissom. So far, so good. Sale allowed just two hits over seven innings in a 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians — marking the third start in a row that he’s gone that far. That hasn’t happened since 2018.

