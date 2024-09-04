Chris Sale notches 16th win, reaches 200 Ks for 1st time since 2019 as Braves beat Rockies 3-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale reached 200 strikeouts for the first time since 2019 and earned the 16th win of his comeback season, pitching seven strong innings to lead the Atlanta Braves past the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Tuesday night.

After losing three of four at NL East-leading Philadelphia, putting a severe dent in Atlanta’s hopes of a seventh straight division title, the Braves maintained a half-game lead over the Mets for the final NL wild card. New York beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2.

Sale (16-3) earned his sixth straight win. He has gone 15 straight starts allowing no more than three earned runs — looking very much like the pitcher who made the All-Star Game and finished near the top of AL Cy Young Award balloting for seven consecutive seasons.

Sale allowed six hits and fanned nine to push his season total to 206, his most since he had 219 with the Red Sox before a series of injuries derailed his career. He became the first left-hander in Braves franchise history to post 200 Ks.

Sale shrugged off the milestones, saying his only goal is helping the Braves go deep in the playoffs.

“When you get home and the dust is settled, that’s when you start kind of appreciating some of these things,” he said. “I don’t wanna get lost looking at something that really just doesn’t matter right now and it doesn’t count for anything towards the season. It doesn’t help us get more wins. It’s just a shiny coin that you can’t cash in.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker certainly appreciates the season Sale is having. He has helped keep Atlanta in the playoff mix, even through a devastating series of injuries.

“A lot of these things he is doing are very special in my book,” Snitker said. “When you’re with him every day and you’re watching these games and how he competes and what he’s done, it’s a Cy Young season.”

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 29th save in 31 chances, extending his scoreless streak to 22 1/3 innings.

“It’s getting past the point of impressive,” Sale said of his closer’s performance. “To have him just kind of nail down the ninth inning, that’s the difference-maker for us.”

Whit Merrifield singled off Kyle Freeland (4-7) with one out in the third and came all the way around to score on Gio Urshela’s double down the left-field line.

Michael Harris II followed with a dribbler toward first base. Michael Toglia fielded the ball and backhanded a flip to Freeland covering, but the toss was behind him and rolled toward the Atlanta dugout for an error that allowed Urshela to scoot home.

Sale got out of a major jam in the sixth after Ezequiel Tovar led off with a triple against the fence in right.

Brendan Rodgers and Brenton Doyle struck our swinging before Toglia launched one to the 400-foot sign in center, where Harris made a twisting catch against the wall.

Merrifield departed after a scary moment in the seventh. A 94-mph fastball from Jeff Criswell struck the Atlanta hitter in the head, fortunately catching part of the helmet just behind his left ear.

Merrifield wobbled on one knee, yelling angrily toward Criswell while he was down, before finally walking slowly to the dugout. He was replaced by Luke Williams, who wound up scoring on Harris’ sacrifice fly.

Snitker said Merrifield passed the concussion protocol and thought he would be able to play on Wednesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves 2B Ozzie Albies (broken left wrist) took part in fielding drills for the first time, but he still hasn’t been cleared to hit. “For now I’m just in the gym, keeping the body healthy, running the bases and keeping the body strong for the possible comeback,” he said. Albies has been out since July 21, when he was hurt trying to catch a throw against the Cardinals. He expects to miss at least eight weeks, though he remains hopeful of returning before the end of the regular season. … RHP Huascar Ynoa began yet another rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. He hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2022.

UP NEXT

RHP Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.26 ERA) goes for the Braves in the second game of the series Wednesday. He’ll be opposed by Colorado RHP Bradley Blalock (1-1, 5.23 ERA), who is set to make his fifth career start.

___

